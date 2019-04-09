My withdrawal has nothing to do with ODM, Wajir West candidate

ODM candidate in the upcoming Wajir West by-election Mohamed Yusuf to support his Jubilee opponent has nothing to do with his party.

Yusuf said the decision was arrived at following the intervention by the Degodia clan over fears his candidature would create divisions in the community.

"I have today withdrawn from the Wajir West parliamentary seat by-election following days of negotiations within our community. ODM had nothing to do with it," he said.

He noted that the decision was arrived at as a community and believe it is the best way forward.

"This decision has nothing to do with the ODM party, which had earlier given me a direct ticket to contest the seat," he explained.

His statement contradicts an earlier one issued by ODM director of elections Junet Mohammed saying that the party had consulted Jubilee and decided not to field a candidate.

"The party has arrived at this decision following consultations with the top leadership of the Jubilee Party during which we agreed to reciprocate Jubilee’s earlier decision to withdraw from the Migori, Ugenya and Embakasi South by-elections," Junet said.