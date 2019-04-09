KU referral hospital to manage cancer care, says CS

The Kenyatta University Teaching and Referral and Research Hospital will be soon made operational to decongest Kenyatta National Hospital.

Health CS Sicily Kariuki on Monday said the hospital will be a centre of excellence for cancer management.

"It is expected to provide quality cancer management services and reverse the current trends in medical tourism by Kenyans seeking health services abroad," Sicily said.

She spoke when she inaugurated the hospital's board at Afya House in Nairobi.

The CS said Kenya losses about Sh10 billion in revenue annually through overseas medical treatment.

Board chairperson Olive Mugenda promised to ensure the hospital becomes operational as soon as possible.