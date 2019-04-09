Kenyan rapist Eric Mulinge sentenced to life in India

An Indian court has handed a life sentence to a 26-year-old Kenyan student for rape.

Eric Mulinge Nethuli was found guilty of raping a 22-year-old Kenyan woman back in 2016.

The court said the victim, who was a student at the same college, had invited Mulinge for dinner and he used the opportunity to rape her.

Mulinge was a master’s student in business administration at a private college in India in 2016.

The woman reported the case at All Women Police Station.

The court sentenced Mulinge to six-and-half years of imprisonment under sections 342,352, 506 part 1 (India’s law) and Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Women Harassment Act and life imprisonment under Section 376 - all to be served concurrently.

Mulinge has been locked up in Puzhal prison, where he will serve his term.