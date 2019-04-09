ASSAULTED FELLOW STUDENT

Kenyan rapist Eric Mulinge sentenced to life in India

Has been locked up in Puzhal prison, where he will serve his term

•Court found victim, who was student at same college, had invited Mulinge for dinner and he used opportunity to rape her

• Mulinge was a master’s student in business administration at private college in India in 2016

An Indian court has handed a life sentence to a 26-year-old Kenyan student for rape.

Eric Mulinge Nethuli was found guilty of raping a 22-year-old Kenyan woman back in 2016.

The court said the victim, who was a student at the same college, had invited Mulinge for dinner and he used the opportunity to rape her.

Mulinge was a master’s student in business administration at a private college in India in 2016.

The woman reported the case at All Women Police Station.

The court sentenced Mulinge to six-and-half years of imprisonment under sections 342,352, 506 part 1 (India’s law) and Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Women Harassment Act and life imprisonment under Section 376 - all to be served concurrently.

Mulinge has been locked up in Puzhal prison, where he will serve his term.

by Star Reporter
News
09 April 2019 - 12:56

