I'm alive and kicking, MP Ken Okoth says over death claims

Photo of Ken Okoth that he posted on Twitter dismissing the rumours
I'm alive and kicking, Kibra MP Ken Okoth has said.

Okoth denied 'outrageous rumours' that were doing rounds on social media that he was dead.

"Folks should stop killing me before my time with rumours. #TheBestIsYetToCome #IAmASurvivor #WeShallOverCome," he said.

 

Okoth, 41, told Kenyans that he is managing his stage-four colorectal cancer and will survive.

The MP is serving his second term. He showed confidence that he will overcome 'the monster' in a Tweet.

In February, the lawmaker had announced that he was diagnosed with stage-four colorectal cancer that had metastasised to the liver.

Colorectal cancer develops in both the colon and rectum.

Okoth said the doctors were treating ulcer symptoms and bacterial infections before he was diagnosed with cancer. He was experiencing abdominal pain and weight loss.

Social media users were quick to offer support, encouragement and prayers,  urging him to soldier on in his fight against "the monster".

News
4 weeks ago
by STAR REPORTER The Star
News
09 April 2019 - 13:44

