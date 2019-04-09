Hospital horrors caused major fistula, mum narrates

Chantelle Petit gave birth to a baby girl on New Year’s Day, after which both her and her baby Boo Boo had complications for a month. She narrated her 'Maternal Negligence' story on a Twitter thread on Monday.

IN LABOUR

“Labour started early that day. The contractions woke me up. When I went to the loo to pee, I saw brown, slimy discharge after wiping myself. This didn't look right. I remember my gynae told me if I see anything different, I should know I'm in labour,” she started off.

When she arrived at the hospital, she found her gynaecologist was on leave after his daughter was met with an accident. The hospital had only two on-call in-house gynaecologists, who wanted to take her to the emergency room to examine her and see whether she was really in labour.

“I refused because I knew I was in labour and I didn't want to waste any time. We argued a bit with the receptionist until she realised I was indeed in labour.”

She was wheeled to the maternity ward’s delivery room where she waited to be examined.

“The [doctor] came and examined my vagina and cervix to see how far I had dilated.”

They did this by putting their fingers in the vagina with gloves, and depending on how many fingers can fit, they get an estimate of how many centimetres a woman has dilated.

The doctor examined her between 11:30 or 12:00 p.m.

“When he removed his hand, the glove was full of the brown discharge I mentioned above. Dripping with a bit of blood. The guy looked at me and told me my baby had pooped and was in distress.”

The doctor told her she had to do an emergency cesarean because the baby was in distress. The baby’s heartbeat was there, though a bit low, she was moving and had pooped.

“He told my family to pay the deposit and open my in-patient file so that I could be booked for theatre.”

On the day of her delivery, Chantelle explains there were around 80 women giving birth too, 20 of whom had their own doctors, which meant 60 women’s babies were to be delivered by just two doctors.

Chantelle’s deposit had been paid and the file opened a half hour later, they paid for the cesarean.

“The doctor told us that there were only two theaters available that day and the only time I could get my [cesarean] done was 5.30pm. 5.5 hours after being declared an emergency.”

CONTRACTIONS BEGIN

Chantelle explains the pain being unbearable.

“I begged for an epidural countless times but I couldn't get one. My family took turns comforting me in the delivery room until my sister who volunteered to be in the room with me arrived.”

She felt the contractions every five minutes for an hour. The doctor kept checking on how much I had dilated which caused pain, and she asked him to stop.

“He stormed off and shouted at my [family].”

Chantelle had feared going under the knife, and so was terrified of getting a cesarean, but said she would do whatever was required of her.

The contractions started to get more unbearable, she begged one of the nurses to call the doctors but they refused to take her seriously.

“She would walk in and out and just smile at me saying I'm okay. Deep down I knew I wasn't. I felt like I wanted to push. I could feel my baby's head in my vagina. It feels very strange.”

Chantelle’s sister carried on pleading with the nurse, who then called the doctor. The doctor found she was nine centimetres dilated, which meant she wouldn’t have to go under the knife.

To her horror, the doctor left her again saying that she hadn’t dilated enough.

“I could still feel my baby's head in my vagina. It felt like she was pushing herself out. It was painful and uncomfortable but they weren't listening to me.”

She fully dilated by 2.30pm and the doctors told her it was time to push. She explains having pushed for around an hour till the baby came. Her baby was delivered by a nurse who gave her an episiotomy.

“An episiotomy is when they cut the vagina to create more room for the baby. This is stitched up after the birth process is done.”

The baby was born at 2.6 kgs, Chantelle was fully dilated at 10 cm when she pushed out the baby.

“When she came out, I instructed my sis to go check on what they were doing to her. I told her I'll be fine. Mind you, at this point I was so low on energy, I was seeing stars because I hadn't eaten.”