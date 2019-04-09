Free to roam: Court clears Okoth Obado to access Homabay

Migori Governor Okoth Obado is free to go to his palatial home in Rapogi close to Homa Bay County.

A court on Tuesday altered the bond terms restricting him to within a 20km radius of county offices.

Obado was released from remand on condition that he would not enter the county where late Sharon Otieno - whom he is accused of murdering - hailed from.

But on Tuesday, Judge Jessie Lessit ruled that the governor was free to access the county which he leads since the purpose of the bail condition has been served and is no longer a necessary condition.

Obado's movements were tightly regulated by the court following the murder of the Rongo university student.

His home is beyond the 20km radius within which he is restricted. These were among the strict bond terms issued by the court in 2018

Obado is facing charges of murdering his lover and her unborn child, which he admits he fathered. He denies the charges. She lived beyond the 20-mile radius.

The governor, through lawyer Kioko Kilukumi, told the court the 20km radius restriction stops him from going to his home and bars him from serving Migori residents.

Migori comprises eight constituencies. Most of the five constituencies border Homa Bay.

Obado told the court it has become impracticable for him to discharge his mandate as the governor.