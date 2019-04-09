Forestry expert Kamau appointed new KFS CEO

• Kamau has a vast wealth of knowledge in the forestry sector, human and resources management having worked with the civil society, private sector and the development partners.
• He will confront a growing logging crisis and low staff morale at KFS, where many workers are yet to receive their March salaries.
Forestry expert Julius Kamau has been appointed the new head of the Kenya Forest Service.
KFS board appointed Kamau during a special board meeting on April 3.
The decision has been ratified by Environment Cabinet Secretary Keriako Tobiko.
Kamau is highly regarded in conservation circles and was the deputy CEO of conservation NGO Rhino Ark before his appointment.
Previously, he served as the CEO of East African Wildlife Society, one of Kenya's oldest conservation organisations.
"The candidate has a vast wealth of knowledge in the forestry sector, human and resources management as well as having been a member of the taskforce on forest resources management and logging activities in Kenya," Tobiko said in a letter to KFS board chairman Peter Kinyua.
Kamau, a youthful and social media savvy forester, scored the highest of 86 per cent during the interviews.
Tobiko said he demonstrated strong credentials having worked with the civil society, private sector and development partners.
"He is therefore intimately versed with the reforms required to be carried out in the service," Tobiko said.
Yesterday, Kamau declined to comment when contacted. He succeeds Emilio Mugo, who was sacked last year over rampant logging.
The incoming KFS boss, officially called the chief conservator of forests, will confront a growing logging crisis and low staff morale where many workers are yet to receive their March salaries.
Tobiko said he expects Kamau to turn around forest conservation and garner donor support.
Kamau has worked with the Embassy of Finland as a forest specialist. He provided technical advice to the 'Kenya-Finland five years’ bilateral programme.
He also worked at the Embassy of Sweden as the regional programme manager responsible for the Lake Victoria Environmental Management Programme and managed bilateral relations with East African Community, South Africa Development Community and Comesa.
He also worked with Intasave Africa as the regional director.
"As a conservation leader, he has been instrumental in steering change management, profiling and securing financial sustainability of Intasave Africa and the East African Wild Life Society," Rhino Ark said last year when it appointed Kamau.
He also served as the national vice secretary for the Forest Society of Kenya between 2011 and 2016.
Last year after the sackings, Tobiko raised concerns in the way forests are managed. He suspended the Plantation Establishment and Livelihood Implementation Scheme within the four forest stations pending an independent status assessment.
He directed Kenya Forest Service to start rehabilitating the affected forests, including replanting of indigenous trees.
