Forestry expert Kamau appointed new KFS CEO

Forestry expert Julius Kamau has been appointed the new head of the Kenya Forest Service.

KFS board appointed Kamau during a special board meeting on April 3.

The decision has been ratified by Environment Cabinet Secretary Keriako Tobiko.

Kamau is highly regarded in conservation circles and was the deputy CEO of conservation NGO Rhino Ark before his appointment.

Previously, he served as the CEO of East African Wildlife Society, one of Kenya's oldest conservation organisations.

"The candidate has a vast wealth of knowledge in the forestry sector, human and resources management as well as having been a member of the taskforce on forest resources management and logging activities in Kenya," Tobiko said in a letter to KFS board chairman Peter Kinyua.

Kamau, a youthful and social media savvy forester, scored the highest of 86 per cent during the interviews.