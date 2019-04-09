Ex-Riruta MCA's murder case to proceed in July

A murder case against former Riruta MCA Samuel Njoroge and two others will proceed on July 15 without further delay, a judge has ordered.

Justice Joel Ngugi sitting in Kiambu issued the order after adjourning the case because an interpreter failed to attend court. Some witnesses opted to testify in Kikuyu language.

During the last hearing, a witness recounted how Lucy Njambi was kidnapped and bundled into her husband vehicle before she was driven to coffee plantation in Kiambu county.

The court heard that Njambi was first taken to Kiambu Level 5 Hospital by a Good Samaritan who found her groaning in pain along on the Kamiti-Ruiru road after alleged sexual assault in the coffee plantation.

Njambi is believed to have been raped and burnt with acid the night she was kidnapped.

Former MCA Njoroge and Joyce Njambi and Wilson Mwangi were arrested and charged with the murder of Njambi after detectives found evidence implicating them.

The offence was committed on January 24 last year.

Rose Wambui, an aunt to the deceased, told the court on that night she was called to Kiambu hospital where Njambi had been rushed.

Wambui told the court Njambi was still talking. She told her that her husband came home and asked her to give him some food from his vehicle which was parked by the road.

A few minutes later, some two men emerged and pulled her into the husband vehicle and drove her off to coffee plantation where she was raped and left for dead.

Benjamin Kiliba, a lab technician in Kajiado, told the court one of the accused, Joyce Njambi, had asked him whether he knew where to buy acid to use for cleaning her scrap metal.

He said he directed her to a shop on River Road in Nairobi. Kiliba told the court Njambi later sent him Sh1,500 by M-Pesa to thank him.

He thereafter called by police who requested him to report at DCI headquarters where he recorded a statement.

The prosecution says before she died the wife of the former Riruta MCA told relatives and doctors her husband hatched the attack.