Ex-AG Njonjo praises Huduma Namba

Former Attorney General Charles Njonjo has applauded the government for coming up with the idea of consolidating personal details into Huduma Namba.
He said people will not be carrying many documents that when one gets lost they panic.
The former AG said the number assures personal security.
"When its stolen, since thieves will still be there, one can report the same and it is stopped. Your details will be secure and the government will issue you with another containing all your details. It's safe" he said.
Njonjo spoke after registering at his Kibidav Farm in Gacharage village, Kiambu county.
He warned those who will not register, saying they will get into trouble when they need a simple but important service.
"It is very important for everyone to register with the Huduma Namba. It has simplified issues in terms of personal documents handling," he said.
"Those who won't register one day will be surprised when they will miss some services, but we shall ask them, where were you when we were registering?" Njonjo said.
However, the 99-year-old former AG declined to comment on politics, saying he is not aware of current affairs.
"I spoke those days when I was in government. Right now I am not aware what is happening or what people are saying. I do not want to speak on issues which may mislead others" he said.
Njonjo who was with some of his family members said there are many poor people in society who need support.
"What is important is helping the needy in the society. We should help," he said.
