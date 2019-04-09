DCI detectives launch probe into Moi University student's murder

Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti has said police have started investigations into the brutal killing of Ivy Wangechi, a sixth-year student at Moi University medical school.

Ivy, a final year medical student in the College of Health Sciences, was attacked and killed in broad daylight Tuesday morning outside the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital.

She was waylaid by an axe-wielding man identified as Naftali Njahi Kinuthia, as she was returning to her hostel after a day's shift in the wards.

Kinuthia, who is said to be an employee of a Nairobi-based betting firm, pulled an axe out of a sack and hit her on the head.

The suspect is said to have travelled all the way from Thika to commit the heinous crime that shocked the country.

Police rescued the 28-year-old suspect from a lynch-mob of boda-boda operators and took him to hospital from where he's nursing his injuries.

The motive behind the gory murder is still unknown but preliminary indications point to a crime of passion.

Ivy died in hospital while being attended to by doctors.