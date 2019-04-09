Busia eyes Sh1.5bn in revenue with launch of digital payment system

Busia county is expecting to raise its revenue collection to Sh1.5 billion with the launch of a digital payment platform.

Governor Sospeter Ojaamong on Monday said the county can raise Sh1 billion from land rates alone with another Sh500 million expected from other revenue streams.

He said the digital payment platform, to be made through pay bill number 635929, will end the failure of not meeting revenue targets.

“The launch today of the cashless system of collecting revenue is a milestone achievement which will seal leakages that have led to a decline in revenue collection," Ojaamong said during the launch at county headquarters in Busia town.

He said the county had failed to meet revenue targets for long and that it was time to tame the trend. "I thank iLAB Africa from Strathmore University and the vendors of the County Pro system for effecting the cashless system in partnership with Safaricom,” Ojaamong said.

He warned employees against sabotaging the new system.

The governor urged residents to pay revenue and demand for services, promising that taxes will be put to good use.

He said the World Bank had injected Sh47 million towards training of revenue officers and county staff in related departments to improve collection.

Ojaamong also warned lazy staff, saying he will start making impromptu visit to county offices to check what goes on.

“Time for execution of duties is now. Those who think otherwise should relinquish their positions to be filled by those capable of discharging their mandates," he said.

Finance executive Phaustine Barasa thanked the governor for constituting a security and enforcement team that greatly contributed to improving revenue collection.

The launch was attended by eight executive members, nine chief officers and five MCAs led by Finance committee chairman Fredrick Musirimba.