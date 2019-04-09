Boinnet's baggy suit causes a stir online

Former IG Joseph Boinnet — a diminutive fellow — donned a baggy grey suit that left Kenyans online in stitches.

Lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi trolled him with a snobbish comment telling him to buy classy, tailor-made suits, presumably like his own.

"Boinnet should know that suits nowadays are tailor-made and serious men don't buy them off the shop shelf..." the lawyer said.

State House on Monday had tweeted a photo of Boinnet being sworn in as Tourism Chief Administrative Secretary, in an oversize suit.

Adullahi's petty observation divided online users, with a few siding with the Senior Counsel as others defended Boinnet for humility and lack of pretention.

@OscarKaranja said "Typical mshamba with cash, money can never buy class. Ask @MikeSonko."

"Okia Omtata's dress code is far from smart as lawyers define it. But he's successfully argued more public interest cases that the SC," @DbwWegulo said.

@kiongakamau said, "Yenyewe we ni socialite lawyer. We don't care how he dresses. we care about what he delivers."

"See, as I always call it, if you want to know what's ailing Kenya, don't look past the senior lawyers. Deriding Boinnet for being humble is in effect challenging him to join their thieving club," @TJ_TheDoc said.

‏@eric_onchonga said, "I guess they perform the same function unless he can coax judges with tailor-made ones..."

"But SC, the one you wore for #JKLive last year, that a lady criticised and you had to mention the price tag, was way off in terms of fitting than this one. Ama some of us have no lenses to ascertain fitting..."@Cheboiksam

@ochiengogodo said, "Serious men are those with a strong conscience, forthright and concerned about the plights of humanity, not pettiness."

"Senior Counsel, good observation only that his is an adjustment factor; from disciplined and regimented cadre to a desk officer. Not easy!" @paddyonyango said.

@khalidiin said, "Grand Mullah, please spare our ribs, You should know not everyone can afford #Brioni #Tailor made suits."

"Boinnet's dress, His choice. Give him a break," @MuhammadNoorHu4 said.

‏@ajaxkinyua said, "Better to participate (positively), but Hate not ...Let people be, let them thrive free, pick out the positives ...Some opinions, emotions, thoughts, advice, words of 'wisdom' are better left unspoken than let loose ...Better to control self than be impulsive and naive .."

‏@hills_prince said, "You know he has not stolen from Kenyans like some of do through defending criminals, then buy expensive suites and vehicles. Let him afford what he can afford."

‏"On his salary as IG, his priorities would have been different as he wore police uniforms. But also, there are very good ready-made suits where any adjustments for personalised fitting would be made in store," @mensreacounts said.

@LimaGolf4 said, "Boinnet is a humble manm he is always smart and doesn't define his identity with tailor-made suits."‏ @Cityinthesun said "He's not a businessman, politician or a celebrity but just a civil servant. Let's learn to judge people by what they deliver not what they wear. Brioni suits wachia kina Chris Kirubi."

"Cut him some slack. He is used to police uniform. With time he will get the drill," @Ringerahumphrey

@karanja_smuzz said "He has been in uniform all his life! He will learn!"

Boinnet was sworn in by Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua at State House; the ceremoney was witnessed by President Uhuru Kenyatta and attended by Deputy President William Ruto, Interior CS Fred Matiang’i and Tourism CS Najib Balala.

Boinnet signed the Leadership and Integrity Code and the Accountability Pledge.