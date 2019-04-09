Anthrax kills 4 more buffaloes, rhinos vaccinated

Anthrax has claimed four more buffaloes in Lake Nakuru National Park, raising the total to 14, as re buffalo and rhino vaccination began yesterday.

Four white rhinos have been vaccinated and 63 remaining black rhinos will also receive injections. The park's 15 white rhinos will be vaccinated within 10 days.

Rhinos share the same range with buffaloes, as do giraffes. The park has 5,000 buffaloes, while its capacity is only 1,000. Plans are underway to relocate healthy animals to other parks.

Ten buffaloes and a waterbuck died of anthrax and anthrax-like symptoms disease over the weekend in Lake Nakuru Park. Four more deaths were reported yesterday and samples were sent for testing.

Anthrax can also sicken and kill humans but the park remains open and people are usually infected only if they touch infected carcases, experts said. They can also be infected by breathing in spores of the anthrax bacteria.

State Department of Wildlife PS Dr Susan Koech yesterday said teams are on the ground working on the ground to curb the spread.

She said that from today they will increase aerial reconnaissance and patrols in the park to spot sick and dead animals and keep the disease from spreading.

Dr Obadiah Njagi, the director of Veterinary Services, yesterday told the Star that an anthrax outbreak in rhinos was reported in 2017. Anthrax is a zoonotic disease that infects both animals and humans.

He said Nakuru county is a hotspot for anthrax outbreaks, especially the Rongai area.

“We have never been able to establish why but we only relate this to historical incidents. Once an outbreak occurs, the bacteria can stay in the soil for up to 10 years,” Njagi said.

KWS head of corporate communications Paul Gathitu said precautions were being taken to ensure the remains are not eaten by scavengers.

"We followed the protocols on how we burn the carcass and disinfect the site to avoid contamination," he said.

The first case of buffalo deaths was reported on March 29, prompting the KWS team to move in immediately.

The disease was confirmed after samples were screened at a lab in Nakuru.

Gathitu said drought was responsible for some deaths as wind blows the dust containing anthrax spores, which can be inhaled. This kind of infection is the most serious.

KWS staff have gone for anti-anthrax jabs in Nakuru and have been given protective gear.

Gathitu downplayed congestion as being a major factor in the spread of the disease. "The population is high but it contributes only a little, it's not the main factor," he said.

The last time the disease spread in the park was in 2015.

Anthrax is a rare but serious illness caused by a spore-forming bacterium, Bacillus anthracis.

It mainly affects livestock and wild game. Humans can become infected through direct or indirect contact with sick animals. One can also be infected by eating contaminated meat or inhaling the spores.

Symptoms, which depend on how one is infected, can range from skin sores to vomiting to shock.

Prompt treatment with antibiotics can cure most anthrax infections. Inhaled anthrax is more difficult to treat and can be fatal.

Gathitu said most buffaloes are not affected. He said the situation is being monitored and once the rains start, he is optimistic the situation will be under control.

High alert

Farmers in Nakuru and its environs have been put on a high alert and urged to vaccinate their livestock. They have been warned that anthrax spores can be spread by the wind.

Famers should avoid handling animals that suddenly get sick and call a veterinary officer.

Animals weakened by the drought are susceptible.

“People should report seeing dead animals and only eat meat slaughtered in an authorised area where it has been inspected by a vet,” Njagi said.

The first case was detected on March 29. The team on the ground includes 15 officers, including three veterinarians, four scientists and eight supporting officers.

Residents said the sewer near he park could contribute to spread of the disease in Nakuru Town and environs.

"Fencing the sewer around Lake Kanuu will really help curb the disease, It's easy for animals to come into contact with the bacteria because they drink from the sewer," farmer Peter Yatich said.