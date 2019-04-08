DIFFERENT BALL GAME

Tribe will get you nowhere in 2022 — Ojaamong

Says leaders should be action-oriented

In Summary

• Urges women to run for office and not be intimidated by smear campaigns from their male counterparts

Busia assembly speaker Bernard Wamalwa and Governor Sospeter Ojaamong join Nyakhobi Secondary School traditional dancers at the weekend
Image: JANE CHEROTICH

The 2022 election will be a different ball game, devoid of tribal inclinations, Busia Governor Sospeter Ojaamong has said.

He was speaking during a funds drive to build a storied tuition block at Nyakhobi Mixed Day Secondary School, Samia subcounty, at the weekend.

“Those who seek to be the next governor should not rely on his or her community but should solicit for votes across the county, otherwise they will be shocked with the outcome," Ojaamong said. 

The governor urged women to run for office and not be intimidated by smear campaigns from their male counterparts.

He said leaders worth their salt should be action-oriented and not engage in witch-hunts.

Prof Timona Obura said although he has no political ambitions, he might change his mind and make a major announcement as the election approaches. 

Deputy majority leader Moses Ochieng said Bernard Wamalwa, speaker of the county assembly, was too young to quit politics in 2022 after serving his second term.

The fundraiser raised Sh2.1 million out of the targeted Sh19.4 million.

The school plans to build a two-storey building that will host eight classrooms, a modern library, a computer lab and a home science room. 

 

by JANE CHEROTICH Correspondent, Busia
News
08 April 2019 - 00:00

