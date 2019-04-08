Tom Wolf leaves Ipsos, says no more political surveys

Ipsos bosses in Paris have banned political polls in Kenya and as a result leader researcher Tom Wolf has opted out.

Wolf made the announcement himself. He has frequently fought off claims of government influence in previous surveys.

Wolf disclosed that Ipsos in France decided that its Kenyan subsidiary, Ipsos-Kenya, should not include “political” survey results in its public releases “for the foreseeable future”.

The research firm has not released any polling results since September last year.

“As far as I know, there has been no Kenya Government interference which has led to this decision. However, on the basis of this decision, it was judged that my position as research analyst had become redundant,” Wolf said in a statement to newsrooms.

He went on, “I was therefore given notice, which took effect on 31st March this year. I am thus no longer associated with Ipsos.”