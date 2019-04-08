This man Hillary Mutyambai

Hillary Mutyambai has been sworn in as the new Inspector General of Police in a ceremony held on Monday at the Supreme Court.

This follows his appointment by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

At his swearing, Mutyambai pledged to weed out crooked police officers in the force.

Mutyambai takes over from Joseph Boinnet, whose tenure ended in January.

But who exactly is this man?

Mutyambai was born in Mwala, Machakos County, in 1964.

He obtained his bachelor’s degree from the University of Nairobi and his master’s in national security policy at the Australian National University.

He is married to professor Susan Nzioki and is a father of two children.

Where did he begin?

Mutyambai joined the Directorate of Security Intelligence in 1998, after which he continued to rise in the ranks to become the deputy director in charge of counter-terrorism.

In this role, Mutyambai is credited for working with the police and military units in the fight against terrorism.

Prior to this, he was regional intelligence coordinator in Nairobi and Mombasa counties.

Mutyambai served in Kenya’s foreign service in the high commission in Kampala as political attaché between 2000 and 2004.

Where has he trained?

He has received a range of training from across the world.

He attained his counterterrorism training in New Orleans in the US, operational management training in the United Kingdom, advanced security analysis training in the US again, and policing, intelligence and counter-terrorism training in Israel.

In addition, he has received senior management training locally from the Kenya School of Government and the Kenya School of Revenue Administration, where he trained in detection and prevention of fraud and forgeries.

Some of his notable work

His professional training in counter-terrorism was used during the 14 Riverside terror attack in January. He coordinated the rescue operation of nearly 700 Kenyans and the killing of the attackers.

What is he expected to do?

Mutyambai will be in charge of 100,000 personal currently in the Kenya Police Service, Administration Police Service, Directorate of Criminal Investigations and General Service Unit.

Among other reforms from his predecessor, he will oversee 24,000 APS joining the police and the adoption of new uniforms for more than 65,000 officers.

Edited by HENRY MAKORI