Stateless Shona ask Uhuru to grant citizenship

As Kenyans acquire Huduma Namba, the Shona community that has lived in the country for 60 years wants the government to grant them citizenship so they can register.

The Shona community from Zimbabwe migrated to the country in the 1960s and founded the Gospel of God Church.

The community, which is estimated to have a population of 5,000, claims the past governments of Jomo Kenyatta, Daniel Moi and Mwai Kibaki had promised to help them acquire citizenship.

The community is spread across Kinoo, Muguga, Gitaru and Githurai wards in Kiambu county as well as parts of Nairobi.

Kinoo MCA Samuel Kimani Wanjiku met the community several times and prepared a successful motion to grant them citizenship.

The motion sailed through.

The assembly has called upon President Uhuru Kenyatta to give them citizenship as was done for the Makonde ethnic group of the Coast region last year.

Kimani said the community has been exposed to human rights violations like police harassment, lack of freedom of movement and lack of access to government and private services.