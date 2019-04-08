Seven worshippers die in road accident in Kitui

Seven faithful from Nairobi who had travelled for a church service in Ikutha area of Kitui county died on Sunday morning when the vehicle they were travelling in lveered off the road and rolled.

The accident occurred near Ikutha trading centre along the Kibwezi-Kitui road that is being tarmacked, at around 10 am.

Four of the occupants of the private 14-seater van died on the spot while three others died while undergoing treatment at the Ikutha Level IV hospital.