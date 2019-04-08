Seven worshippers die in road accident in Kitui

•The accident occurred near Ikutha trading centre along the Kibwezi-Kitui road that is being tarmacked, at around 10 am.
Seven faithful from Nairobi who had travelled for a church service in Ikutha area of Kitui county died on Sunday morning when the vehicle they were travelling in lveered off the road and rolled.
The accident occurred near Ikutha trading centre along the Kibwezi-Kitui road that is being tarmacked, at around 10 am.
Four of the occupants of the private 14-seater van died on the spot while three others died while undergoing treatment at the Ikutha Level IV hospital.
Ikutha deputy county commissioner Jackton Orieny confirmed the fatalities and said that the driver of the speeding vehicle appeared to have applied emergency brakes of realising that he had passed the place where he was supposed to take a detour.
The victims were Christian faithful who were going to join other worshipers at a Church at Kasaala trading centre.
Those who died on the spot included two women, one man and a young boy who was about 10-years-old.
He said that bodies were taken to Mutomo mortuary while survivors are being treated at the Ikutha hospital.
Mueller report to be released within a week - Barr