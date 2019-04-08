Network hitch mars Huduma Namba

DELAYS IN EMBU

Registration of Embu residents on the National Integrated Identity Management System was last week hit by delays caused by network hitches.

At the same time, there were inadequate Biometric machines.

One clerk said they were expecting things to improve today when Huduma Centres would receive their gadgets.

Another clerk said initially clerks recruited to do the registration in Mbeere South  were trained to use the biometric machine late.

When contacted for comments, Embu  county commissioner Abdullahi Galgalo  said the registration was going on very well and that they expect that by the end of the 45 days a good number of residents will have been registered.

“I want to assure you that things have improved and we are doing very well. All the challenges that we were facing are gone. Today I’ve not been told about any challenge and we have done very well. Residents have turned out in good numbers. I thank them and all those who are doing the work for their good job,” said Galgalo.

He appealed  to the residents to continue coming out in large numbers so that the exercise can be fruitful.

 

by REUBEN GITHINJI Corespondent, Embu
08 April 2019 - 00:00

