Maid forced to wash corpse says life in danger

A house-help who accused a businessman of forcing her to wash a corpse daily for 47 days says her life is in danger.

Penninah Awour, 28, told Kibera Magistrate Boaz Ombewa that on various occasions strange men have attacked her physically, asking why she was proceeding with the case against the Pangani-based businessman Ahmed Noor Abdi.

"My life is in danger, I met some strange men who beat me up immediately I left this court on February 21. I am asthmatic, I don’t have a job, and the case is adjourned every time it comes up for hearing. Since 2017 my case has been adjourned on the grounds that the doctor who is to testify on a medical report has not attended court,” she said.

She accused businessman Noor of forcing her to mix a detergent with warm water to clean the dead body that was rolled on a carpet and placed under her bed in 2017.

The body was injected every Friday and Tuesday by a doctor who visited the bedroom with some drugs.

The matter had come up last Thursday for Noor's defence and the doctor's testimony. But the prosecution said that the doctor was held up elsewhere.

On April 4, Awour reported the delay of her case to Ombudsman.

She reported that even after reporting the matter at Pangani Police Station some years ago, the case had been adjourned frequently without a strong reason.

She requested the commission to compel the court to fast-track the matter for her safety, the court documents shows.

The commission called the Kibera court and confirmed that all the arrangements had been made and that case will be speed up.

The magistrate ordered the doctor to avail himself on May 14 to testify on the matter failure to which an arrest warrant will be issued against him.

He ordered the complainant to report the threat to the police and get the OB number.

Noor also faces other charges of assaulting of assaulting Awour sexually.

He is accused of inserting his fingers into the private parts of Awour and touching her breast, buttocks and private parts indecently.

He has denied the charges and last Thursday, his witness told court that Awour was not assaulted but she was only protesting her unpaid salaries.

The witness told court that Awour decided to shout demanding her salary from the employer but nobody assaulted her.