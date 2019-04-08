Machakos staff warned against poor services

Machakos Deputy Governor Francis Maliti has called for excellent service from all county employees.

Maliti said he and Governor Alfred Mutua will be hanged by voters if their government fails to deliver.

“You are employed by us, while Mutua and I are employed by the electorate...Before we are hanged, you will be the first ones to be hanged by the two of us. I am saying this in broad daylight," he said.

Maliti spoke during a public participation forum on Kenya Urban Support Programme at Athi River chief's office in Njuguini, Mavoko subcounty.

Maliti said he is confident he will be the next Machakos governor.

He said KUSP will help spur development through already established municipalities.

The three municipalities created in the county include Machakos, Mavoko and Tala-Kangundo.

“The municipality boards are independent and funded by the World Bank, Sh273 million has been allocated for Mavoko Municipality to implement identified projects,” Maliti said.

He said all the subcounty’s wards; Athi River, Mlolongo, Kinanie and Muthwani have been considered in the programme.

The projects include water, street lighting, sewerage systems, hospitals, markets, ECD classrooms, among others.

He said it will be easy to execute the projects since there are no more wrangles between Machakos assembly and the executive.

“We have had lots of differences between the MCAs and the executive, especially those allied to Wiper. Court cases have also interfered with our performance and service delivery. There are no more cases, residents are the biggest Supreme Court. Mutua is the governor and I am his deputy,” Maliti said.

Maliti said ahead of the projects’ execution, public participation is important so wananchi have a say in determining the social services and regulatory framework that will best serve their needs and expectations.

He was with Ruth Mutua (Health CEC), Naomi Mutie (Water and Irrigation CEC), Evelyn Mutie (CEC nominee, Land and Urban Planning), John Kilonzo (Education chief officer), Mwikali Muthoka (Land and Urban Planning chief officer) and Damaris Mativo (Agriculture chief officer).

Tala-Kangundo municipality has a conditional grant of Sh440 million from the World Bank that will be used for infrastructural development such as street lighting, drainage and sewerage.