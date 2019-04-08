EXCELLENCE DEMANDED

Machakos staff warned against poor services

Says if the administration does not deliver, the electorate will hang the leaders

In Summary

• 'Before we are hanged, you will be the first ones to be hanged by the two of us'

Machakos Deputy Governor Francis Maliti and Athi River MCA Robert Kisini (holding paper) arrive at Athi River chief's office in Njuguini on Wednesday
CONDEMNS LAXITY: Machakos Deputy Governor Francis Maliti and Athi River MCA Robert Kisini (holding paper) arrive at Athi River chief's office in Njuguini on Wednesday
Image: GEORGE OWITI

Machakos Deputy Governor Francis Maliti has called for excellent service from all county employees.

Maliti said he and Governor Alfred Mutua will be hanged by voters if their government fails to deliver.

“You are employed by us, while Mutua and I are employed by the electorate...Before we are hanged, you will be the first ones to be hanged by the two of us. I am saying this in broad daylight," he said.

Maliti spoke during a public participation forum on Kenya Urban Support Programme at Athi River chief's office in Njuguini, Mavoko subcounty.

Maliti said he is confident he will be the next Machakos governor.

He said KUSP will help spur development through already established municipalities.

The three municipalities created in the county include Machakos, Mavoko and Tala-Kangundo. 

“The municipality boards are independent and funded by the World Bank, Sh273 million has been allocated for Mavoko Municipality to implement identified projects,” Maliti said.

He said all the subcounty’s wards; Athi River, Mlolongo, Kinanie and Muthwani have been considered in the programme.

The projects include water, street lighting, sewerage systems, hospitals, markets, ECD classrooms, among others.

He said it will be easy to execute the projects since there are no more wrangles between Machakos assembly and the executive. 

“We have had lots of differences between the MCAs and the executive, especially those allied to Wiper. Court cases have also interfered with our performance and service delivery. There are no more cases, residents are the biggest Supreme Court. Mutua is the governor and I am his deputy,” Maliti said.

Maliti said ahead of the projects’ execution, public participation is important so wananchi have a say in determining the social services and regulatory framework that will best serve their needs and expectations. 

He was with Ruth Mutua (Health CEC), Naomi Mutie (Water and Irrigation CEC), Evelyn Mutie (CEC nominee, Land and Urban Planning), John Kilonzo (Education chief officer), Mwikali Muthoka (Land and Urban Planning chief officer) and Damaris Mativo (Agriculture chief officer). 

Tala-Kangundo municipality has a conditional grant of Sh440 million from the World Bank that will be used for infrastructural development such as street lighting, drainage and sewerage.

 

by GEORGE OWITI Correspondent - Machakos
News
08 April 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Mueller report to be released within a week - Barr
    39m ago World

  2. Facebook, Google defend efforts to remove hate speech
    31m ago World

  3. Police launch probe into killing of Ivy Wangechi
    1h ago News

  4. My withdrawal has nothing to do with ODM
    2h ago News

  5. Ruto says Huduma Namba critical to state planning
    4h ago News

Latest Videos
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES