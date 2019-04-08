Lobby condemns private sector for continued GBV

A human rights organisation has faulted the private sector for failing to adopt mechanisms to tame gender-based violence and discrimination against women.

Raphael Kariuki, head of Terre des Hommes (a Dutch organisation advocating the rights of young women and adolescent girls in Africa), said GBV is still rife in private organisations.

Kariuki said women and adolescent girls continue to experience systemic economic discrimination, sexual and other forms of gender-based violence at the workplace.

This is despite the existence of various laws and international treaties and conventions meant to fight and eradicate the vices.

“Majority of the private sector have not adopted UN Global Compact Business and Human Rights principles. They also lack effective monitoring and accountability mechanisms on GBV issues,” he said.

Kariuki said the few organisations that have developed GBV polices have fashioned them to address equality for women in the professional arena, but the move excludes and marginalises adolescent girls and young women.

The government has not actively and effectively engaged the private sector in addressing GBV practices at the workplace, he said.

“Lack of sustained momentum in sensitisation, awareness creation, and advocacy on GBV and economic exclusion of adolescent girls and young women have perpetuated the vice,” Kariuki said.

Terre des Hommes is one of the three Dutch-based organisations implementing the Girls' Advocacy Alliance, a five-year project championing the rights of women and adolescent girls.

Others are Plan Netherlands and Defence for Children.

In Kenya, the programme is being implemented in Kisumu, Kwale and Nairobi counties.

It involves conducting research policy framework, regulations and practices relating to the government and private sector.

The three organisations will release a report detailing the extent of GBV, both at home and at the workplace on Wednesday in Nairobi.

The 2010 Constitution, the Sexual Offenses Act 2006, Employment Act 2012 and National Employment Authority Act 2016 are some of the statutory frameworks that provide for gender equality, equity and empowerment of women as crucial for social and economic development.

Kariuki said these frameworks need to be strengthened, implemented and monitored to enhance compliance.

“The available mechanisms are not adequate to hold the private sector accountable for their policies and practices on gender equity and equality,” he said.

“There is a need to strengthen the enforcement and monitoring mechanism, particularly of laws against gender discrimination."