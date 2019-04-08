PROMISES TO CONTINUE REFORMS

Hillary Mutyambai sworn in, pledges to fight crooked cops

Plucked by President from Security Services, has extensive counter-terrorism training

• He has extensive experience in the Security services, specialising in anti-terrorism. He has studied in the US, the UK and Israel

• Mutyambai officially takes over from his predecessor Joseph Boinnet, whose tenure ended in January

 

Hillary Mutyambai being sworn in./FAITH MUTEGI
Hillary Nzioki Mutyambai, a former intelligence officer, was sworn in today as the new Police Inspector General.

He took the oath of office at the  Supreme Court of Kenya, overseen by Chief Justice David Maraga.

He rose from police ranks to Superintendent and joined the Director of Security Intelligence in 1998. He has extensive anti-terrorism experience and has studied in the US, the UK and Israel.

 

Mutyambai takes over from  Joseph Boinnet, whose tenure came to an end in January.

The ex-counter-terrorism officer thanked President Uhuru Kenyatta for having confidence in him to handle the police sector. He promised to continue with reforms started by Boinnet.

He promised to improve the welfare of the police officers and to engage the Salary and Remuneration Commission to improve the lives of police officers.

“I will consult the National Police Service Commission and SRC on the issue of house allowance so that our men and women in uniform can live in decent and affordable houses," Mutyambai said.

He also promised to construct the National Police Service Referral Hospital.

The new IG has also promised to fight corruption, calling upon police officers to eliminate corruption within their ranks.

Mutyambai has said that he will enhance accountability and responsibility within the national police unit to detect corrupt.

 
 

 He added that he will ensure that all police officers respect human rights and fundamental freedoms. He said that he will deal with the police officers who abuse their powers and privileges.

CJ Maraga has said that the Judiciary will work with the police to ensure that services are delivered to Kenyans. 

Outgoing IG Boinnet congratulated Mutyambai on his appointment.

 Boinnet said that he has known Mutyambai for a while and wished him well as he takes the office.

What rights lobbies what in IG's 100 days

Commit to end extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances and torture, obey court orders
by KEVIN CHERUIYOT
08 April 2019 - 10:32

