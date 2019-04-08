Find kidnappers of US tourist rescued in Uganda — Trump

• American tourist and her driver were rescued unharmed after being kidnapped in a national park in southwestern Uganda last week
• Kidnappers demanded $500,000 (Sh50,300,000) for her release
Uganda must find the kidnappers of the American tourist and guide before people will feel safe to visit, US President Donald Trump has said.
Via a tweet on Monday, Trump said, " ... Bring them to justice openly and quickly," he said.
An American tourist and her driver were rescued unharmed after being kidnapped in a national park in southwestern Uganda last week.
Uganda must find the kidnappers of the American Tourist and guide before people will feel safe in going there. Bring them to justice openly and quickly!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 8, 2019
Kimberley Sue Endecott, 35, was abducted by gunmen in Queen Elizabeth National Park, near the border with Democratic Republic of Congo, on April 4.
The kidnappers later demanded a ransom of $500,000 for her release.
"She has been located and rescued unharmed," Uganda military spokesman Brigadier Richard Karemire said.
Abductions and related attacks on tourists are rare in Uganda and the last such incident occurred in 1999.
Queen Elizabeth National Park is one of most visited in the East African country, with tourists flocking there to see lions, hippos, crocodiles and various types of antelope.
