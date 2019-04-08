DPP recalls Sh182m fraud case file

A police file in a case in which a couple is charged with obtaining Sh182 million falsely from the public has been recalled by the Director of Public Prosecutions.

When the case came up for mention before Kiambu senior principal magistrate Stella Atambo, senior state counsel Christine Mbevi told the court the file has been forwarded to the office of DPP for further direction.

A month ago the magistrate declined to allow the DPP to withdraw the Sh182 million fraud case against Alfred Mundia and his wife Mercy Nkatha.

They own online Forex trading firm – VIP Portal. They allegedly told clients they would use their capital to trade in stocks in internationally listed companies.

Wangai and Nkatha are charged with conspiring to defraud members of public of Sh182,500,000. They are also charged with transacting in foreign exchange business without authority.

Their lawyer Musyoki Kimanthi had earlier told the court the couple had repaid the money to the various complainants.

The lawyer Kimanthi said his clients have made effort of repaying the money in each case pending before the Kiambu courts.

He also told the court his clients company is back to business legally.

Some investors had rushed to report the matter to the police for action against the Forex trader. They were seeking compensation for their money, which they had claimed had not matured one year after depositing. This was despite a guarantee they would receive dividends on their cash within a month.