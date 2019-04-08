Cotu wants a 25 per cent increment in minimum wage

Kenyan workers will enjoy a 25 per cent increase in minimum wage should the government implement the proposal by Central Organisation of Trade Unions.

Secretary General Francis Atwoli on Saturday said they want the minimum wage increased by 25 per cent because of the high cost of living.

The government during last year's Labour Day celebrations increased the minimum wage by five per cent to cushion Kenyans from inflation.

"We have already written to President Uhuru Kenyatta on the same ahead of the Labour Day celebrations next month," Atwoli said.

Atwoli also wants the country to have standards in salaries just like in the oil industry where the price of diesel or petrol is uniform across all filing stations.

"You will find people doing the same job but yet have variations in payments. We want the level of education and the industry a person is working in to be equivalent to their pay," the SG said.

Atwoli said last year's five per cent increment took more than seven months to be implemented and by the time it was being gazetted, the cost of living had already gone up.

He, however, blamed this on massive corruption and looting of public resources and excessive domestic borrowing by the government.

"The government is not supposed to compete with a common Kenyan in borrowing from local banks. When we have a domestic debt, businessmen cant access loans because all the money has been borrowed by the government," he said.

The SG challenged the President to walk the talk in fighting corruption, saying graft has become an enemy of the worker.

"When Uhuru points out the beneficiaries they (beneficiaries) become harsh. They are quick to say the cases be left to courts because they know they can bribe and walk away," he said.

Atwoli said this is the only country someone will kill today and get bond the next day.

He said people had been bought to heckle the President during the State of the Nation address, should he have attempted to sack corrupt officials.

He said the same people the next day shamelessly thanked the President for delivering a good speech just because it it not touch on their corrupt bosses.