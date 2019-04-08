Class four pupil commits suicide

A family in Ngege village, Migori county, is mourning their class four pupil who committed suicide on Saturday over family disagreement.

George Otieno, 13, a class four pupil at Ngege Primary School in Suna East sub-county, committed suicide after disagreeing with his sisters over firewood.

Relatives said Otieno had a pile of firewood which his sisters wanted to use while he meant to have them sold.

“When he found out he started holding a quarrel with them asking for money in return, he tried to chase them away with stones to no avail,” Jane Okinyi, a relative, said.

The deceased threatened family members that they would see blood, before picking an old rope and committing suicide at his late grandmother’s home.

“His friends, who passed by to pick him for a football match, found his body dangling on a rope,” Ngege assistant chief Selline Anyango said.

Relatives said last year, the deceased’s sister, who was a form two student, also committed suicide over unclear circumstances.

The body of Otieno was taken to Migori Referral Hospital mortuary.