Arrest corrupt in a week or we arrest them - Kieleweke

The arrest targets include those involved in Arror and Kimwarer dams scandals.

Nominated MP Maina Kamnanda, Nyeri town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu and Limuru MP Peter Mwathi at St Peters ACK Cathedral in Nyeri town
Image: EUTYCAS MUCHIRI

MPs opposed to Deputy President William Ruto's 2022 presidential bid want those named in the dam scandal arrested and prosecuted within a week.

The group that calls itself Team Kieleweke — countering the Tanga Tanga Squad — vc said that unless arrests are made, they will mobilise Kenyans to carry out citizens' arrests.

The leaders were speaking during a church service at St Peter's ACK Church in Nyeri town, which is Nyeri town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu's home church.

The arrest targets include those involved in the Arror and Kimwarer dams scandals, among other alleged graft cases.

Members of team Kieleweke along Kuku Lane in Nyeri town on Sunday
Image: EUTYCAS MUCHIRI

Tiaty MP Kamket Kassait said if these people are not arrested in a week, Kenyans will take the law into their own hands and arrest them.

“We shall start what are called citizens' arrests immediately because these people are known, their property is known, where they are [is known]. We shall even close down their offices,” he said.

Kamket said youths will be mobilised from all over the country to ensure the suspects are arrested by citizens.

“Because the President said we follow the law, I am serving a notice to the DCI and the DPP to have charged these people because when they were looting public funds, they did not follow the law,” he said.

“If you will not have arrested them by next week, we are coming for them as Kenyans,” he said.

Nyeri town MP  Wambugu said the President is committed to the fight against corruption, the handshake between him and opposition leader Raila Odinga and digitisation of public records.

 

Members of team Kieleweke along Kuku Lane in Nyeri town on Sunday
Image: EUTYCAS MUCHIRI

More than 20 MP were present to promote and popularise the Huduma Namba and made stopovers in the tow.

Wambugu said there was a lot of disinformation about the Huduma Namba.

MP Peter Mwathi for Limuru said the war on corruption was not targeting an individual or any community but the corrupt from all walks of life.

Tindi Mwale of Butere said Kenyans have been paying taxes and the government is ready to work but some people have been looting the resources, he said,  citing the two dams.

He also supported the arrest of the corrupt as soon as possible, saying the onus is now on the DPP and the DCI to arrest them.

He supported Kamket saying by this week, at least two or three people should be arrested.

Mwathi called on Parliament to allocate more funds to the DCI and the ODPP to enable them to fight corruption, including the big fish.

Former MPs Kilemi Mwiria (Tigania West) and Denis Waweru (Dagoretti South) were present.

The sitting MPs included  Mercy Gakuya (Kasarani), Gladwel Cheruiyot (Woman Representative, Baringo), Wangari Mwaniki (Kigumo), Samuel Arama (Nakuru West MP), Muturi Kigano (Kangima) and Beatrice Adagala (Vihiga MP).

Others were Joshua Kuttuny (Cherangany), TJ Kajwang (Ruaraka MP), Paul Koinange (Kiambaa), Maina Kamanda (Nominated) and Muthoni Muchomba (Kiambu women rep) among others.

 

by EUTYCAS MUCHIRI Correspondent, Nyeri
News
08 April 2019 - 00:00

