Arrest corrupt in a week or we arrest them - Kieleweke

Tiaty MP Kamket Kassait said if these people are not arrested in a week, Kenyans will take the law into their own hands and arrest them.

“We shall start what are called citizens' arrests immediately because these people are known, their property is known, where they are [is known]. We shall even close down their offices,” he said.

Kamket said youths will be mobilised from all over the country to ensure the suspects are arrested by citizens.

“Because the President said we follow the law, I am serving a notice to the DCI and the DPP to have charged these people because when they were looting public funds, they did not follow the law,” he said.

“If you will not have arrested them by next week, we are coming for them as Kenyans,” he said.

Nyeri town MP Wambugu said the President is committed to the fight against corruption, the handshake between him and opposition leader Raila Odinga and digitisation of public records.