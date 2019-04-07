Mutyambai to be sworn in as IG tomorrow

Hillary Mutyambai will be sworn in as Inspector General on Monday.

In a Gazette notice dated April 8, 2019, President Uhuru Kenyatta fomalised Mutyambai's appointment.

MPs approved Mutyambai's appointment on Wednesday.

 

In a debate on the committee report approving the IG’s appointment, the lawmakers urged Mutyambai to prioritise ending extrajudicial killings. They further asked him to end the long wait by families for compensation of police officers killed in the line of duty.

Majority Leader Aden Duale said the IG must ensure that Kenyans are safe.

The Garissa Township MP said an effective police service can only be achieved by a competent and effective Inspector General.

“There is serious disappearance of Kenyans. There are bodies of Kenyans decomposing at city mortuary. This should be Mutyambai’s first assignment,” he said.

