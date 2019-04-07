Declare your stand on Huduma Namba, Atwoli tells Ruto

Cotu secretary general Francis Atwoli has urged Deputy President William Ruto to declare his stand on Huduma Namba.

"Watu wa tangatanga hawajaambia watu wachukue. Watu wa Rift valley wanasema wanangojea Ruto awaambie," Atwoli said.

This loosely translates to, "The Tangatanga group has not told people to get Huduma Namba. Rift Valley residents say they are waiting for Ruto to give them the go ahead."

Atwoli spoke on Saturday during a stewards' forum in Gikomba.

Atwoli continued, "He should declare his stand on this Huduma Namba. If he doesn't like it he should come out and tell us why."

Atwoli urged Kenyans to register for Huduma Namba, adding it is something that developed countries have adopted.

President Uhuru Kenyatta launched the exercise last Monday as the government seeks to establish and maintain a master digital national population register.

By midday on Thursday, 150,000 people had been registered.

Registration will run for 45 days, ending on May 16.

Human rights groups had demanded the exercise be suspended, saying details collected could lead to intrusion of privacy.

NIIMS will save biometric, demographic and physical details of Kenyans and registered foreigners and will also help the government to verify the number of civil servants.