Trader in court over illegal biomedical waste disposal facility

A businesswoman was charged on Friday with operating a biomedical waste disposal facility next to a private clinic without Nema's approval.

Veronica Kwamboka is accused of opening the facility next to Santon Health Clinic on Wanyee Road, Dagoretti, on February 21.

She was alternatively charged with operating a biomedical waste disposal facility without a licence in violation of Section 144 of the Environment Management Act.

She denied the charges.

The prosecution said Kwamboka was arrested after National Environment Management Authority officers invaded the facility after a tip-off from wananchi.

Residents were worried about their safety. Kwamboka was taken to Kilimani police station.

Prosecution said she had no clear records on how to dispose of the dangerous waste.

Kwamboka was released on Sh100,000 bond. The case will be mentioned on May 4, while the hearing will be on July 16.

In the same court, a boda boda operator was charged with beating his friend with a blunt object over Sh200.

Samuel Kakura denied the charge and was released on Sh50,000 bond or Sh20,000 bail.