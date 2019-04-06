Sh9bn Kisii road to be completed by mid next year

The Sh9.4 billion rehabilitation of Kisii-Ahero road and construction of feeder roads is 28.7 per cent complete, authorities have said.

The Kenya National Highway Authority expressed confidence that the 84.1km road, being built by Third Engineering Bureau of China Construction Company, will be completed by mid next year.

The project is jointly funded by the Africa Development Bank and the Government of Kenya.

Resident engineer Harrison Gakuo said the road will be rehabilitated from the current five to six metres width to a seven-metre wide carriageway to reduce traffic friction, complete with service roads in build up location.

While visiting the project on Tuesday, Gakuo said Isebania-Kisii- Ahero roads are part of the efforts to facilitate inter-regional movement of passengers and goods, widening access to local markets and enhancing social and economic connectivity.

He said the roads will also open up the country’s western corridor into Tanzania and broaden the scope of intercountry trade.

The project design entails improvement of 83Km of feeder roads, top bitumen standards linking the project road with markets, social and administrative centres such as the Oyugis – Kendu bay (20Km), Oyugis- Rangwe-Rodi Kopany (30 Km), Misambo- Ekerenyo (15 Km), Sondu – Nyabondo/ Nyakach (11 Km), Oyugis- Gamba (7km) and other access and link roads, totalling to 25 kilometres.

The works to be executed under the contract include installation of street lighting in Katito, Sondu, Oyugis, Nyakoe, Mosocho and Nyamatoro.

The projects had stalled for some time due to disagreement between the locals, county government and the contractors but resumed in February after the disputes were resolved.

The Third Engineering Bureau of China City Construction Company’s workers had stopped the works over continued harassment from the county enforcement officers who had earlier arrested some of them.

“Yes we had dispute in relation to policy matters where the county government wanted cess, but their approach was uncalled for but am happy that the matter in being handled at the higher offices and the contractors resumed their work,” said Gakuo.

On the matter dust, Gakuo said they are trying their best but they are overwhelmed because sometimes the contractor sprinkles water on the roads being rehabilitated but it dries up within hours.

“Residents will have to bear with us, because we are trying our level best in terms of sprinkling water to reduce the dust," he added.