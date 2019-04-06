Samburu graft suspects freed on Sh10m bail

The Samburu county employees, former staff and trader charged in court this week have been released on Sh10 million bail each.

They can alternatively each post Sh30 million bond and a surety of a similar amount, Milimani chief magistrate Lawrence Mugambi ruled on Friday.

The employees are to, however, not access their offices, the court ruled.

The 10 are charged with conspiracy to commit a corruption offence and abuse of office. They pleaded not guilty.

Samburu Governor Moses Lenolkulal, who was also arrested and charged this week, will take a fresh plea on April 29.

Mugambi said the orders given by High Court judge Mumbi Ngugi still stand. The Integrated Financial Management Information System director was ordered by the High Court to suspend the access rights of the accused.

Mugambi ruled, “This file shall be taken to chief magistrate Teresia Murugi, who will handle all the applications made and trails henceforth.”

The accused are county secretary Stephen Letinina, chief officers Daniel Lenolkirina (Finance), Reuben Lemunyete (Agriculture) and former chief officers Josephine Lenasalia (Environment) and Linus Lenolngenje (Education).

Others are chief officers Paul Lolmingani (Transport), Bernard Lesurmat (Lands), Lillian Baluga (former Gender chief officer), Geoffrey Kitewan (head supply chain management) and businessman Hesbon Wachira.