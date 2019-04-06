Northeastern a Jubilee zone, Duale tells ODM

The entire Northeastern region is a Jubilee stronghold, National Assembly Majority leaders Aden Duale said on Friday.

He said the ruling party will garner majority of votes in the Wajir West MP by-election on April 25.

Duale spoke after President Uhuru Kenyatta received Ahmed Kolosh who will contest on a Jubilee ticket.

“Today Jubilee Party leader and President Uhuru Kenyatta received our candidate Ahmed Kolosh for the forthcoming Wajir West Parliamentary by-election slated for April 25 at State House, Nairobi,” he said.

“We assured our party leader that Northeastern is a Jubilee territory, and we shall mobilise wananchi and party members in Wajir West to deliver the seat.”

Duale said Kenyans of all tribes, region and religion can now call it their "party of choice".

The Supreme Court in January nullified the election of Kolosh, who had won on an ODM ticket in Wajir West.