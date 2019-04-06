AHEAD OF BY-ELECTION

Northeastern a Jubilee zone, Duale tells ODM

• Duale says the ruling party will gunner majority of votes in the forthcoming byelection.

• Kolosh decamped from Raila Odinga's ODM to Jubilee after Supreme Court nullified his win.

The entire Northeastern region is a Jubilee stronghold, National Assembly Majority leaders Aden Duale said on Friday.

He said the ruling party will garner majority of votes in the Wajir West MP by-election on April 25.

Duale spoke after President Uhuru Kenyatta received Ahmed Kolosh who will contest on a Jubilee ticket.

“Today Jubilee Party leader and President Uhuru Kenyatta received our candidate Ahmed Kolosh for the forthcoming Wajir West Parliamentary by-election slated for April 25 at State House, Nairobi,” he said.

“We assured our party leader that Northeastern is a Jubilee territory, and we shall mobilise wananchi and party members in Wajir West to deliver the seat.”

Duale said Kenyans of all tribes, region and religion can now call it their "party of choice".

The Supreme Court in January nullified the election of Kolosh, who had won on an ODM ticket in Wajir West.

The court ruled that the Court of Appeal erred in upholding the election. It ordered the IEBC to conduct fresh election.

Kolosh immediately decamped from Raila Odinga's ODM party and was unveiled by Jubilee as its candidate.

He will contest against ODM’s Yusuf Elmi, Ali Noor Abdi of LPK, Ibrahim Mohamud of Kanu and Abbas Nunow of Agano.

The constituency has more than 28,000 voters in four wards - Adamasajida, Wagalla, Hadado, and Arbajahan.

Three quarters of residents are registered in Arbajahan, Hadado, and Wagalla wards, where the Mantan subclan is dominant.

The Ajuran has 5,000 voters in Adamasajida. Ibrahim Sheikh of Kanu comes from the area.

While Sheikh is popular among the Ajuran, he will count on split votes between Kolosh and Elmi to win.

In 2017, the Mantan had three candidates who split the votes. Kolosh won with just over 500 votes against Sheikh.

by PATRICK VIDIJA
News
06 April 2019

