Mawathe, Ochieng carry day in Embakasi, Ugenya by-elections

Wiper candidate Julius Mawathe has retained his Embakasi South seat following the by-elections held on Friday.

Mawathe garnered 21,628 votes against ODM Irshad Sumra's 7,988.

In Ugenya, David Ochieng carried the day, giving a blow to ODM's Chris Karan who had hoped to win back the seat he lost when his election was nullified.

Ochieng garnered 18,730 votes against Karan's 14,507.

Deputy President William Ruto took to Twitter to congratulate the two saying, "Congratulations Ochieng (Ugenya) & Mawathe (Embakasi) for your God given victory. Jameni wacheni MUNGU aitwe MUNGU. The hustler nation has spoken, the people have decided. GLORY TO THE ALMIGHTY GOD."

ODM secretary general Edwin Sifuna expressed disappointment that the party's candidate lost.

"We had a tough day at the ballot. The entire ODM party team put in their best effort but we have come up short," he said.

Embakasi South election pulled in 15 aspirants who sought to fill in the seat that fell vacant after Supreme Court nullified the election of Mawathe.

The ruling was made on December 21 last year on grounds that there was no evidence to support the results that the IEBC used to declare him the winner.

Besides Sumra and Mawathe, the other candidates included Roseline Awino (MTP), Ramesh Gorasia (DP), Urbanas Kalumba (PNU), Augustine Kavindu(GCK), Samuel Masaki (FPK), Zablon Minyonga (KNC) and Alexander Mulatya (MCC).

Others are Jairus Musyoka (GDDP), Enosh Nyakweba (KSC), Angela Nyalita (TAK), Enock Nyaribari (RLP), Peter Ogeta (PDU) and Credius Oigara (JFP).

In Ugenya, the seat attracted four contenders included Ochieng (MDG), Karan (ODM), Brian Omondi of the Thirdway Alliance and Daniel Juma who will run the Grand Dream Development Party.

Karan lost the seat on August 16 last year after the Court of Appeal threw out his petition.