SMUGGLING CARTEL

KRA seizes two stolen high-end cars at Port

KRA intercepted two concealed high-end vehicles, a Range Rover Sport and a BMW X5, imported through the Port of Mombasa; they are believed to have been stolen from the UK

In Summary

• Multi-agency team probes international vehicle smuggling cartel.

• A month ago KRA intercepted three high-end cars declared to be household goods. 

Detectives sieve through evidence on a Landrover seized by KRA
KRA intercept high end vehicles Detectives sieve through evidence on a Landrover seized by KRA
Image: CHARLES MGHENYI

The Kenya Revenue Authority on Friday intercepted two concealed high-end vehicles, a Range Rover Sport and a BMW X5, imported through Mombasa Port.

They are believed to have been stolen from the United Kingdom.

The vehicles arrived at the Port of Mombasa in a 40-foot container on Februry 19 aboard the MV Maersk Brooklyn, from the UK, a KRA statement said.

On February 27, KRA Customs officers received intelligence reports that the containers had suspected stolen motor vehicles. KRA requested the Kenya Ports Authority to place the two containers on hold and subject them to scanning and verification at the Customs Warehouse,” the statement said.

Import documents indicated that the container was carrying one Mercedes-Benz  A180 and a BMW 125I Sport.

KRA intercepts Range Rover Sport, BMW stolen from London

They were sealed in a 40-foot container on February 19,2019
News
4 days ago

When the container was scanned on March 28, images revealed the shapes of the two high-end vehicles. Upon verification by a multi-agency team on April 3, the container was found with one unit used Range Rover Sport HSE SDV6 and One unit used BMW X5.

The vehicles declared in the manifest and bill of lading was not found in the container, Customs and Border Control Commissioner Kelvin Safari said.

The manifest indicated the exporter was Kola Solomon from London and the consignee was listed as Namanya Alex of Kampala, Uganda.

A month ago, KRA intercepted three high-end  cars at the port which were declared as household goods. Following the seizure, a multi-agency team of local and international enforcement agencies is probing the international vehicle smuggling cartel.

by ANDREW KASUKU
News
06 April 2019 - 05:00

Most Popular

  1. Mueller report to be released within a week - Barr
    41m ago World

  2. Facebook, Google defend efforts to remove hate speech
    33m ago World

  3. Police launch probe into killing of Ivy Wangechi
    1h ago News

  4. My withdrawal has nothing to do with ODM
    2h ago News

  5. Ruto says Huduma Namba critical to state planning
    4h ago News

Latest Videos
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES