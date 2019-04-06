KRA seizes two stolen high-end cars at Port

The Kenya Revenue Authority on Friday intercepted two concealed high-end vehicles, a Range Rover Sport and a BMW X5, imported through Mombasa Port.

They are believed to have been stolen from the United Kingdom.

The vehicles arrived at the Port of Mombasa in a 40-foot container on Februry 19 aboard the MV Maersk Brooklyn, from the UK, a KRA statement said.

On February 27, KRA Customs officers received intelligence reports that the containers had suspected stolen motor vehicles. KRA requested the Kenya Ports Authority to place the two containers on hold and subject them to scanning and verification at the Customs Warehouse,” the statement said.

Import documents indicated that the container was carrying one Mercedes-Benz A180 and a BMW 125I Sport.