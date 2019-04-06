Kisii to educate residents on Huduma Namba

The national government and Kisii county will launch a programme to educate residents on the importance of registering for the Huduma Namba.

County commissioner Godfrey Kigochi and Governor James Ongwae said many residents do not understand why they register in the National Integrated Identity Management System.

Speaking at his office where he launched the registration on Thursday, Ongwae said his administration will budget for the exercise.

He urged the national government to allocate money to enable the success of the programme.

Ongwae said residents will only access government services if the number is issued to every Kenyan.

The governor praised President Kenyatta for launching the programme, saying once complete, Kenya will be in the league of developed countries like the US, Europe, the United Arabs Emirates, India and Australia.

Kigochi said they target 1.9 million residents in Kisii within the 45 days.

“There has been hullaballoo concerning the number, perhaps our neighbours have not done it. But this is where the world is headed. Kenya has been recognised globally for its fast adoption of technology, which has made life easier for Kenyans,” he said.

The commissioner said with the number, Kenyans will not need to walk around with many documents in their wallets.

He said the number will significantly reduce cases of identity card theft and inconveniences of replacing them, and make financial and property transactions more secure.

“You all know that corruption has afflicted and pained this country for years. Huduma Namba is a huge milestone for the country for it will help in the fight against graft because each person’s details will be captured digitally,” the commissioner said.

Ongwae said the Ministry of Labour is conducting a headcount and data capture for all pensioners.

“Those who fall in this bracket and their beneficiaries should turn up and register at Kisii Huduma Centre for the exercise, which will commence on April 24,” he said.