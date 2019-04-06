SUPPORTERS THANKED

JUNET MOHAMMED: ODM statement on Ugenya, Embakasi South by-elections

In Summary

• Party thanks President Kenyatta  for asking party to pull out of by-elections

• Party will certainly review its performance 

Former Embakasi South MP Irshad Sumra casts his vote during the by-election on Friday, April 5, 2019
Former Embakasi South MP Irshad Sumra casts his vote during the by-election on Friday, April 5, 2019
Image: LEWIS NYAUNDI

The by-elections in Ugenya and Embakasi South are now behind us.

The Orange Democratic Movement takes this opportunity to congratulate the winners; Hon David Ochieng (Ugenya) and Hon Julius Mawathe (Embakasi South) fought their victories.

We thank our supporters and candidates who took part in the campaigns and the voting. We particularly thank the voters and the candidates for the decorum, civility and respect that prevailed throughout the campaigns and on Election Day.

Through this, our continuing march into a truly democratic nation has been enriched.Further, we thank the Jubilee Party Leader, H.E. President Uhuru Kenyatta who, in the spirit of the Handshake, asked his party to pull out of the Ugenya and Embakasi South by-elections.

That decision made the by-elections a friendly contest between familiar allies and parties. In the two contests, the people have spoken in favour of politics of accommodation, tolerance, reason and embrace of each other and the wider national agenda.

We applaud this.It is line with our policy as a Party, and one we intend to carry forward in line with the provisions of the MoU between H.E. Raila Odinga and H.E. Uhuru Kenyatta signed on March 9, 2018.

The Party will certainly review its performance in the two by-elections with a view to establishing what could have been done differently.

by JUNET MOHAMMED
News
06 April 2019 - 15:44

