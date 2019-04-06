NIB PROJECT

Hurry up, Kiunjuri tells Machakos dam contractor

Tells him to add two excavators and five lorries

In Summary

• Dam initially held 10,000 cubic metres of water but will hold 100,000 cubic metres upon completion

• Machakos Woman Representative Joyce Kamene lobbied for the project

Agriculture CS Mwangi Kiunjuri is received by residents and local leaders when he inspected Kwa Matu Earth dam in Machakos on Friday
Image: GEORGE OWITI

Agriculture CS Mwangi Kiunjuri has ordered a contractor to speed up the construction of Kwa Matu Dam in Mwala, Machakos county.

He said Ambi Finch Limited, the contractor desilting and expanding the dam in Masii ward, should get more machines.

Kiunjuri told the contractor to add two more excavators and five lorries by Monday. The contractor is using one excavator and a lorry.

“I have ordered the contractor...he is doing a good job but he needs to do it the way we agreed. We could be having 100 per cent water in this dam, it is only 60 per cent now,” Kiunjuri said.

The CS spoke when he inspected the dam on Friday. He said the dam will hold 100,000 cubic metres once completed.

“This dam initially had the capacity to hold 10,000 cubic metres of water, it will hold 10 times more,” Kiunjuri said.

He urged residents to use the water sparingly to avoid wastage. 

Machakos Woman Representative Joyce Kamene lobbied for the project, which is under the National Irrigation Board. 

by GEORGE OWITI Correspondent - Machakos
News
06 April 2019 - 00:00

