Court scolds state: upholds gender guidelines

However, in its ruling, the Appeal Court faulted Parliament for not taking up the matter to ensure numbers of women increase in the House.

Gender bills have failed four times for lack of quorum; men have stayed away.

Article 81 (b) of the Constitution states: “Not more than two-thirds of the members of elective or appointive bodies shall be of the same gender.”

Justices Phillip Waki, Gatembu Kairu and Kathurima M’inoti dismissed the appeal by Parliament on grounds that none of their issues had any merit.

The court said it is on record that Parliament has undertaken several initiatives including publishing constitutional amendment bills to implement the gender principle.

“It is equally a matter of public notoriety, which we are entitled to take judicial notice of, that none of those constitutional amendment bills has ever been debated or considered by Parliament seriously, they have all been lost due to lack of quorum in the National Assembly,” the court ruled.

The bench accused the legislators of not putting in any effort to implement the gender rule, as the court directed on several occasions.

“That, to us does not speak of a good faith effort to implement the gender principle and is precisely the kind of conduct that the people of Kenya wanted to avoid by writing into the Constitution Article 261,” the court said.

In their appeal, Parliament has insisted that the Constitution defines a fixed number of seats in the National Assembly and the Senate, at the same time gives citizens the right to exercise their free will when it comes to electing their representatives, the submissions read.

The speakers argue that it is not their role to introduce legislation on the floor of the House adding that those who ought to have been sued are all the MPs and senators.

In his ruling, Justice John Mativo ruled that if Parliament fails to enact the two-thirds gender rule, any Kenyan shall be at liberty to petition Chief Justice David Maraga to advise the President to dissolve it.