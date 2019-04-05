Oops, Coast criminals pardoned by mistake – Police

Coast security officials have said dangerous criminals have been wrongfully pardoned by the state and released from prison.

Coast regional commissioner John Elungata on Friday said the criminals were mistakenly placed on the list of those slated to receive a presidential pardon.

They were released back into society when they belong behind bars, he said.

The commissioner did not say how many criminals were on the loose.

Addressing the public in Mkunguni Square in Lamu Town on Friday, he said the ex-prisoners had already resumed their lives of crime and were wreaking havoc at the Coast.

He said his office was already tracking them down to re-arrest and return them to jail so they can serve their initial full terms.

Only then should they be considered safe to be released back into society, Elungata said.

The commissioner urged members of the public to be vigilant and report such criminals to police.

“We are aware of criminals released from jail recently on state pardon but they are already back to their old ways of crime or even worse," Elungata said.

"We have them on radar and very soon we shall throw them back to jail where they belong."

He said they are holding meetings at night to plan crimes, many of them committed in broad daylight.

Coast regional commander Marcus Ocholla praised the public in Lamu for volunteering information to police on suspicious people, including possible terrorists.

Security in the region has been stabilised, he said.