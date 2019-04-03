Samburu county faces Sh1.8 billion query

• Lenolkulal’s administration did not account for Sh36 million paid for the supply of goods.
• County failed to explain why it arrived at Sh3.2 million paid to Kenya Power for street lighting without bills and statements from the company.
Samburu Governor Moses Lenolkulal’s administration is facing a Sh1.8 billion audit query arising from malpractices in its management of county cash.
Auditor General Edward Ouko’s latest review on the county government’s accounts highlights wastage, loss of funds, and blatant violation of the law.
The report for the year ending June 2018 reveals that the county irregularly spent taxpayers cash to survey a private ranch.
Lenolkulal’s administration did not account for Sh36 million paid for the supply of goods. No payment vouchers and relevant documentation was provided for audit.
The county also failed to explain why it arrived at Sh3.2 million paid to Kenya Power for street lighting without bills and statements from the company.
A payment of Sh2.6 million as liaison office rent for nine months was also queried since no signed lease agreement between the landlord or the council secretariat and the county was provided for audit verification.
“As a result, the validity of the payment could not be confirmed,” Ouko said, further flagging Sh5.3 million paid for motor vehicle insurance covers.
Payments to Kemsa amounting to Sh39 million were also not supported by any delivery notes as well as inspection and acceptance committee reports.
Ouko further cast doubt on the Sh720 million pending bills declared by Lenolkulal’s administration saying the same was not supported by relevant documents.
It is evident that the management entered into financial commitments for which no funds were available.Auditor General Edward Ouko
The county also failed to meet its revenue collection target by Sh76 million and yet has failed to collect rent arrears for county properties in Maralal, Loikas, Wamba, and Baragoi.
It is feared that taxpayers may have lost or got no value for money spent on several construction projects, some of which have stalled.
Key among them is the Sh256.8 million paid to a contractor for works on the county headquarters. An audit inspection revealed that the works had stalled and the contractor had abandoned the site.
The contractor was to install an elevator, construct a parking pay, fix metal grills, and trusses. “In this respect, the county may not realise the full value for the money paid to the contractor so far,” Ouko said.
Other cases involve Sh28 million spent on buildings which are now complete but are not in use. Among them are the county public service board offices, a maternity block, and a social hall.
Works on a classroom at Maralal School and canopy extension at Marmar health centre were found to be substandard yet Sh2.8 million was paid out for them.
A borehole drilling project was also queried after the contractors who pocketed Sh23 million and abandoned the site failed to construct water kiosks and supply water tanks.
The validity of Sh37 million paid for the purchase of five vehicles has also been put to the test amid revelations there was no evaluation. An official also specified the vehicles’ brand name and model against the law.
Ouko further cited possible loss of funds in works on roads after the county paid Sh13.2 million for works not done as per the bill of quantities.
The county is also on the spot over irregular expenditure of Sh4.2 million for domestic travel and subsistence. Also queried is Sh3.9 million paid for the training of ECDE teachers.
Also cited was an irregular training expense of Sh5 million, procurement of catering facilities (Sh1.7 million), an annual subscription to county service board (Sh300,000), failure to remit tax on gratuities (Sh20.9 million).
Samburu county government was also found to be in breach of the law having hired workers from one ethnic community.
Samburu Governor Lenolkulal arrested in ...