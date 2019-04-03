Samburu county faces Sh1.8 billion query

Samburu Governor Moses Lenolkulal’s administration is facing a Sh1.8 billion audit query arising from malpractices in its management of county cash.

Auditor General Edward Ouko’s latest review on the county government’s accounts highlights wastage, loss of funds, and blatant violation of the law.

The report for the year ending June 2018 reveals that the county irregularly spent taxpayers cash to survey a private ranch.

Lenolkulal’s administration did not account for Sh36 million paid for the supply of goods. No payment vouchers and relevant documentation was provided for audit.

The county also failed to explain why it arrived at Sh3.2 million paid to Kenya Power for street lighting without bills and statements from the company.

A payment of Sh2.6 million as liaison office rent for nine months was also queried since no signed lease agreement between the landlord or the council secretariat and the county was provided for audit verification.

“As a result, the validity of the payment could not be confirmed,” Ouko said, further flagging Sh5.3 million paid for motor vehicle insurance covers.

Payments to Kemsa amounting to Sh39 million were also not supported by any delivery notes as well as inspection and acceptance committee reports.

Ouko further cast doubt on the Sh720 million pending bills declared by Lenolkulal’s administration saying the same was not supported by relevant documents.