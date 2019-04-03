Nyeri gets Sh15m hospital equipment from Germany

Nyeri County Referral Hospital has received Sh15 million diagnostic equipment from Prime Health Pharm Limited and Analyticon Biotechnologies Organisation from Germany.

The donation includes haematology, coagulation and urinalysis machines, which were lacking at the hospital.

A haematology analyser tests blood samples, while a coagulation analyser measures blood platelet levels. Urinalysis is used to analyse urine and note the presence of blood, white blood cells and other components.

Presenting the equipment, Analyticon Biotechnologies Sales director Jochen Dersch said they see a bright future in the Universal Healthcare.

UHC is part of theBig Four agenda, and Nyeri county is one of the counties where the pilot project is ongoing.

The Analyticon Biotechnologies Company manufactures diagnostic products.

Dersch expressed hope the equipment will help in getting reliable results for the patients and help the hospital offer better treatment.

Governor Mutahi Kahiga said as Nyeriisa pilot county for UHC, the referral hospital an influx of patients.

“This has stretched the county’s resources and our capacity. We appreciate that we are now able to offer faster and better services to patients,” Kahiga said.

He said the hospital had an old machine that only could do eight haematology tests in two hours. The new machine can do 400 tests in an hour.

The old urinalysis process was manual and a technician had to dip strips in urine and wait for colour changes.

Staff will be trained to use the equipment.