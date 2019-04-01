BETTER HEALTH CARE

Kisii sponsors 46 doctors for higher training

Ongwae says county needs experts

In Summary

Governor says his administration prioritises health of the people

Kisii Governor James Ongwae
HEALTH FIRST: Kisii Governor James Ongwae
Image: FILE

The Kisii county government has sponsored 46 doctors for specialised training outside the country.

Governor James Ongwae said his administration took the decision because county health facilities need experts.

Kisii prioritises the health of its people, he said.

Ongwae spoke at Kenyenya subcounty hospital in Bomachoge Borabu constituency where he commissioned an operating theatre and a maternal and child care unit funded by the Aga Khan Foundation.

Ongwae said his administration has set aside Sh100 million to equip theatres in five subcounty hospitals.

by BENSON NYAGESIBA Correspondent
News
01 April 2019 - 10:45

Most Popular

  1. Ruto says Huduma Namba critical to state planning
    1h ago News

  2. Three fake police officers shot dead in Machakos
    1h ago Eastern

  3. Rwandans in Kenya mark 25 years after genocide
    3h ago News

  4. ODM withdraws from Wajir West by-election
    3h ago News

  5. Busia eyes improved revenue collection
    in 5h News

Latest Videos
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES