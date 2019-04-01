Kisii sponsors 46 doctors for higher training

The Kisii county government has sponsored 46 doctors for specialised training outside the country.

Governor James Ongwae said his administration took the decision because county health facilities need experts.

Kisii prioritises the health of its people, he said.

Ongwae spoke at Kenyenya subcounty hospital in Bomachoge Borabu constituency where he commissioned an operating theatre and a maternal and child care unit funded by the Aga Khan Foundation.

Ongwae said his administration has set aside Sh100 million to equip theatres in five subcounty hospitals.