Over 380 bodies detained at KNH morgue over bills

Some 387 bodies are detained at the Kenyatta National Hospital mortuary for non-payment of bills, the Health ministry has said.

Principal Secretary Susan Mochache said the relatives owe KNH a total of Sh5.9 million incurred during treatment and preservation of bodies.

There were 541 bodies, including those detained, at the mortuary on March 26.

The PS, who was before the National Assembly Health Committee yesterday, said a few other public and private hospitals were holding bodies over bills.

Pandya Hospital, a private hospital in Mombasa, is detaining three bodies for non-payment of Sh2.5 million while Tabaka Mission Hospital has one body over Sh68,850 debt.

Mochache said 300 patients are being detained in various hospitals for non-payment of medical bills.

KNH tops the list with 184 patients, followed by Kakamega County Referral Hospital with 56.

Tabaka is holding 16 patients, Nakuru County Referral Hospital 15, Thika Level 5 Hospital eight and King David Hospital seven.

New Kimilili Medical Clinic and Crystal Cottage Hospital and Medical clinic have five patients each while North Kinangop Catholic Hospital has three and Kagio Nursing Home one.

The PS, in her report to the committee, said 11 hospitals are owed a total Sh6.7 billion since 2003.