[PHOTOS] Uhuru welcomes Museveni in Mombasa

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni is welcomed by President Uhuru Kenyatta and Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho at the Moi International Airport in Mombasa on Wednesday, March 27, 2019.
Image: PSCU

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday welcomed his Ugandan counterpart Yoweri Museveni in the coastal city of Mombasa.

The Ugandan President is on a two-day visit of the country.

Others on hand to welcome Museveni at the Moi International Airport were Deputy President William Ruto and Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho.

Museveni received a 21-gun salute, a ceremony traditionally reserved for Heads of State and Government, which was preceded by the national anthems of Uganda, Kenya and the East African Community played by the Kenya Navy band.

The leaders are set to hold bilateral talks at State House, Mombasa, before conducting a joint press briefing.  

Museveni and Uhuru are also expected to tour the Port of Mombasa.

Museveni to visit Mombasa, tour port

Trade talks on the agenda.
2 weeks ago
by DENNIS TARUS AND CHARLES MGHENYI
27 March 2019 - 11:31

