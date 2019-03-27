[PHOTOS] Uhuru welcomes Museveni in Mombasa

• Others on hand to welcome Museveni at the Moi International Airport were Deputy President William Ruto and Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho.
President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday welcomed his Ugandan counterpart Yoweri Museveni in the coastal city of Mombasa.
The Ugandan President is on a two-day visit of the country.
Others on hand to welcome Museveni at the Moi International Airport were Deputy President William Ruto and Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho.
Museveni received a 21-gun salute, a ceremony traditionally reserved for Heads of State and Government, which was preceded by the national anthems of Uganda, Kenya and the East African Community played by the Kenya Navy band.
The leaders are set to hold bilateral talks at State House, Mombasa, before conducting a joint press briefing.
Museveni and Uhuru are also expected to tour the Port of Mombasa.
