Uhuru's Twitter account deactivated after corruption post

President Uhuru Kenyatta's account was on Friday deactivated minutes after he posted on corruption.
Uhuru who spoke firmly in his Namibia trip on Friday night said he will not spare anybody on the war against corruption.
"If you are corrupt we will fight you. You can be my brother or my sister or my closest political ally, but if you are corrupt we will fight you,” Uhuru posted on the social media website.
After around 30 minutes, his account could not be accessible.
"Sorry, that page doesn’t exist! You can search Twitter using the search box below or return to the homepage," the page read.
Kenyans on Twitter who noticed this asked why the page had been deactivated.
Waait ... Someone has deactivated President Uhuru Kenyatta's twitter account after his TWEET OF THE DAY on fighting corruption. But why ? @KanzeDena pic.twitter.com/1oejOcxPlT— Leon Lidigu (@LeonLidigu) March 22, 2019
Someone has deactivated President Kenyatta's account on Twitter. @UKenyatta returns a 'user not found' 🤷♂️ pic.twitter.com/EErajMx0i9— Augustine Sang 🇰🇪 (@Sang_254) March 22, 2019
