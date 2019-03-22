Sonko bans matatus from parking on Tom Mboya Street

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has banned matatus from parking on Tom Mboya Street.

Through director parking services Tom Tinega, Sonko on Friday said there will be no terminus along Tom Mboya Street as it is not gazetted for that purpose.

"... all matatus operating on the same route shall share a single terminus," he said, adding that every terminus will be allowed only two matatus per sacco.

Matatus ferrying passengers to Kikuyu and Mwiki will be affected.

Tinega said the use of termini as holding grounds will not be tolerated.

"All matatu saccos are advised to have alternative sites as holding grounds. All allotment letters given to individual matatu saccos stand cancelled," he added.

Tinega noted that the directives must be followed in order to decongest the city roads, adding that failure to adhere to these directive will lead to withdrawal of operating license.

Last week, City Hall impounded more than 100 matatus in a crackdown on illegal parking with operators up in arms against Governor Mike Sonko's administration.

Tinega said some matatu operators we "extremely careless."

Tinega said PSV crews park, drop and pick passengers on non-designated areas, causing obstruction that leads to traffic snarl ups.