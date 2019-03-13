[PHOTOS] French President Macron begins Kenyan visit, honoured with 21-gun salute

• Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday started his two-day official visit to Kenya.
• Macron and Uhuru are expected to conduct a station tour of the Nairobi Central Railway Station off Haile Selassie Avenue
Macron was welcomed by his host President Uhuru Kenyatta and was honoured with a 21-gun salute upon arrival at State House, Nairobi.
President Macron later inspected a guard of honour mounted by the Kenya Army.
Top on the President Macron’s agenda will be cementing Franco-Kenyan agreement on the promotion of skills and talents through education, training, innovation and research.
The two leaders are later expected to conduct a station tour of the Nairobi Central Railway Station off Haile Selassie Avenue before addressing a joint press conference.
