BILATERAL TIES

[PHOTOS] French President Macron begins Kenyan visit, honoured with 21-gun salute

In Summary

• Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday started his two-day official visit to Kenya.

• Macron and Uhuru are expected to conduct a station tour of the Nairobi Central Railway Station off Haile Selassie Avenue

French President Emmanuel Macron is received by Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House in Nairobi, Kenya March 13, 2019.
Image: REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

 

French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday started his two-day official visit to Kenya.

Macron was welcomed by his host President Uhuru Kenyatta and was honoured with a 21-gun salute upon arrival at State House, Nairobi.

President Macron later inspected a guard of honour mounted by the Kenya Army.

Top on the President Macron’s agenda will be cementing Franco-Kenyan agreement on the promotion of skills and talents through education, training, innovation and research.

The two leaders are later expected to conduct a station tour of the Nairobi Central Railway Station off Haile Selassie Avenue before addressing a joint press conference.

