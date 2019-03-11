SOLEMN HONOUR

[PHOTOS] UN delegates observe minute of silence in memory of Ethiopian Airlines crash victims

In Summary

Delegates at the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) world environmental forum observe a minute's silence in memory of the victims of Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET 302 plane crash, at the United Nations complex within Gigiri in Nairobi, Kenya March 11, 2019.
Image: REUTERS

Delegates at the assembly of the UN Environment Programme on Monday at Gigiri, Nairobi observed a minute of silence, in memory of the victims of Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET 302 plane crash.

Among those who perished were 19 UN workers, at the United Nations Environment Assembly within Gigiri in Nairobi.

Many of those that lost their lives were en-route to provide support and participate in the UN Environment Assembly.

The United Nations is in contact with the Ethiopian authorities and working closely with them to establish the details of United Nations personnel who lost their lives in this tragedy.

"We are making provisions for assisting the families of the victims, providing counselling and mobilizing any other support that may be necessary at this difficult time," UNEP said in a statement.

32 Kenyans killed in Ethiopian plane crash

A brand-new Ethio­pian Boeing 737 airliner crashed shortly after take-off.
by DENNIS TARUS Digital Sub-Editor
11 March 2019 - 12:33

